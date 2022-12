EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in 2021. The 28-year-old has played in 67 regular-season games with 50 starts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.