LSU WR Boutte won’t play vs. Purdue in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly says Tigers receiver Kayshon Boutte isn’t available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Boutte is eligible for the 2023 NFL draft. But Kelly says the receiver remains enrolled at LSU for the spring semester. A social media post by Boutte in early December indicated that he intended to remain at LSU for the 2023 season. The 6-foot, 190-pound Boutte caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns this season after returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for about half of the previous season. Boutte has been one of LSU’s top receivers since his freshman season in 2020.

