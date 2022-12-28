McMahon leads No. 3 Ohio State women past Northwestern 81-48

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored 24 points, and No. 3 Ohio State pounded Northwestern 81-48. The Buckeyes led 35-24 at halftime. They pushed their lead to 20 after hitting five of six shots over the last five minutes of the third quarter, including a pair of 3s from Taylor Mikesell. Taylor Thierry had 18 points for Ohio State, and Mikesell finished with 16. Jillian Brown led Northwestern with 13 points.

