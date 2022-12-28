Michigan’s Smith says he delayed applying for weapon permit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith is talking publicly for the first time since he was charged with felony gun possession during an October traffic stop. Smith says he was in the process of applying for a concealed-weapon permit. He says he had already taken the required eight-hour class and was several days away from turning in the necessary paperwork. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. He has continued to play for the Wolverines, who face TCU in a College Football Playoff semifinal this weekend at the Fiesta Bowl.

