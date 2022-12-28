Ohio State dogged by Michigan loss during Peach Bowl prep

ATLANTA (AP) — More than one month later, Ohio State players still can’t seem to shake their one loss of the season. Even though they’re playing for a shot at the national championship in the Peach Bowl’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, No. 4 Ohio State players haven’t moved past their 45-23 loss to rival Michigan on Nov. 26. The Buckeyes say the loss has left them cast as the underdogs against Georgia, the defending national champions. Ohio State has lost to Michigan in back-to-back seasons, and clearly last month’s ugly defeat left a mark with players.

