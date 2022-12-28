Roberts, No. 3 Houston roll past Tulsa 89-50

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored 15 points, Tramon Mark and Emanuel Sharp added 14 each, and No. 3 Houston routed Tulsa 89-50 in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Cougars missed five of their first seven shots as Tulsa took an early 8-5 lead, but were deadly thereafter and finished the game shooting 59%. Mark left the game with 17:51 remaining because of an apparent leg injury and did not return. Bryant Selebangue led Tulsa with 13 points. Houston used a couple of big runs to pull away to a 43-26 halftime advantage, then opened the second half with a 12-2 burst.

