Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain. The team confirmed Booker’s injury on Wednesday and said he’ll be re-evaluated after the four weeks. The 26-year-old Booker has missed six of the past nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. He tried to return for the team’s Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets but played just four minutes before having to leave the game. He is averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game and already topped 50 points twice this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.