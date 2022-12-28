T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings’ offense

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. Hockenson has 52 catches on 73 targets for 444 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Vikings. He’s the team’s second-most targeted player in that span behind Justin Jefferson.

