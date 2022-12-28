Teenager Ben Seghir scores Mbappé-style winner for Monaco

PARIS (AP) — After launching the career of World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé French club Monaco may have found another gem in Eliesse Ben Seghir. The 17-year-old midfielder came off the bench to score twice in his league debut to help Monaco win 3-2 at Auxerre. Mbappé was starting for PSG along with Neymar when the unbeaten league leader hosted Strasbourg in a later game. Ben Seghir’s 85th-minute winner was reminiscent of Mbappé. He bamboozled a defender with a stepover and then feigned to shoot several times as he advanced before curling the ball into the right corner. That’s one of Mbappé’s signature moves.

