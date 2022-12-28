Texas Tech’s McGuire gets new 6-year deal after solid debut

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has a new six-year contract with a raise after leading the Red Raiders to their first winning Big 12 record since 2009 in his debut. The $26.6 million, six-year deal has annual $100,000 increases that peak at $4.6 million in the final season in 2028. That doesn’t include performance bonuses. The contract was revealed before Texas Tech played Mississippi in the Texas Bowl. It’s worth roughly $1 million more than the deal McGuire signed a year ago. McGuire is the first Texas Tech coach to beat Texas and Oklahoma in the same season.

