Utes, Nittany Lions understand opt-outs for Rose Bowl

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The seventh-ranked Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will be missing key players who have decided not to participate in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 to focus on the NFL draft. While opt-outs are a relatively new phenomenon for the oldest and most storied of all bowl games to deal with, teammates and coaches accept why some players choose to sit out. Penn State tight end Brenton Strange is bucking the trend, planning to play in the Rose Bowl after declaring he will enter the draft on Tuesday.

