Vescovi leads No. 7 Tennessee past Mississippi 63-59

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points and combined with Zakai Zeigler to convert six free throws in the final 1:09, helping No. 7 Tennessee top Mississippi 63-59 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Vescovi converted two free throws to make it 63-57 with 19 seconds remaining. Zeigler added 13 points as Tennessee rallied from an early 10-point hole and a 34-28 halftime deficit. Ole Miss was led by Jaemyn Brakefield with 18 points, including four 3-pointers in the second half. Amaree Abram added 10 points.

