AP source: Big Ten’s Warren candidate for Bears president

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken to the Chicago Bears about becoming the team’s next president and CEO. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the talks to The Associated Press. The Bears are searching for a president to replace the retiring Ted Phillips. Warren became the first Black commissioner of a Power Five college conference in 2020. His tenure includes the delayed 2020 football season during the pandemic and the Big Ten landing $7 billion media rights deal, along with the additions of USC and UCLA.

