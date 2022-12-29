As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James turns 38 on Friday. And he averaged more points as a 37-year-old than anyone ever has in NBA history. He actually averaged more points at that age than he has at any age since he was 21. But the 20-year NBA veteran made clear after a loss in Miami that points and records aren’t what he’s seeking. The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-21 this season. They’re a long way from being a title contender. And more championship shots is what James wants most.

