Brady, Bucs can clinch NFC South with win over Panthers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the surging Carolina Panthers in a matchup with NFC South championship implications. The first-place Bucs will repeat as division champs and go on to host a first-round playoff game with a victory Sunday. The Panthers can win their first NFC South crown since 2015 by beating Tampa Bay and New Orleans to close the regular season. Carolina and Tampa Bay met earlier in the season with the Panthers winning 21-3 at home.

By The Associated Press

