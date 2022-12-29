Chasing 80th win, Shiffrin holds big 1st-run lead in slalom

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has taken a big lead in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom as she positioned herself for a third win in three days and 80th overall. The American was more than seven-tenths of a second faster than a group of three skiers. Petra Vlhová and Wendy Holdener had more than a second to make up in the second leg. Shiffrin said “I felt really good. I was firing.” A victory would leave Shiffrin two wins short of Lindsey Vonn’s best mark of 82 for most women’s World Cup wins.

