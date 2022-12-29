Confident Edwards a key cog for Michigan at Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Donovan Edwards is good and knows he’s good. The Michigan running back will tell you he’s good. It’s been hard to argue with his proclamations so far. Given a bigger role after Blake Corum’s injury, Edwards has thrived in the spotlight and will be a key cog in the No. 2 Wolverines’ bid to beat TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Edwards shined in Michigan’s two biggest games of the season, running for 401 combined yards and three touchdowns in wins over Ohio State and Purdue. The Fiesta Bowl winner will play for a national championship.

