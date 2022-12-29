Despite losing streak, Bears see foundation taking shape

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are losing at a rate unlike any other team in the history of the founding NFL franchise. They also insist they have the right culture in place. They see a foundation being laid that will translate to better results in the not-too-distant future. The Bears are 3-12 heading into Sunday’s game at Detroit. They’re on an eight-game losing streak, which matches the franchise record set in 1978 and 2002. Another loss would equal the 1969 and 2016 teams for the most in a season by Chicago.

