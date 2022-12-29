Evero passes on Broncos’ interim job, has head coach desire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero elected to pass on taking the interim head coaching job after his good friend Nathaniel Hackett was fired. Evero wants to concentrate on leading one of the league’s top defenses. That doesn’t diminish his desire to one day be a head coach. Just not at this moment. He could interview with the Broncos in their search. Or maybe with another team. For now, Evero will keep his focus squarely on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. The Broncos are ranked sixth against the pass this season.

