High-scoring Ohio faces stingy Wyoming in Arizona Bowl
By The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Ohio has a chance for a 10-win season against Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl after a slow start. The Bobcats opened the season 2-3 before going on a seven-game winning streak. Ohio lost to Toledo in the Mid-American Conference title game in its last game. Wyoming ended up second in the Mountain West Conference after being picked to finish fifth. Ohio averages nearly 32 points per game and has a potent passing attack. Wyoming was 20th nationally with 34 sacks and holds teams to just over 23 points per game.