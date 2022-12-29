Lundy returns to lead Penn State over Delaware State 60-46

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy returned from a one-game absence to score 15 points and grab 10 rebounds and lead Penn State to a 60-46 victory over Delaware State. Andrew Funk hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Jalen Pickett had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Nittany Lions, who won their fourth straight. Lundy missed Penn State’s last game against Quinnipiac with an ankle injury. O’Koye Parker scored 11 points, making all three of his 3-point shots, Brandon Stone added 10 points, all in the first half, and Martaz Robinson grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who lost their 11th consecutive game.

