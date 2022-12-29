Marseille pays tribute to Pelé before 6-1 win, Lens held 0-0

PARIS (AP) — Marseille paid tribute to Brazilian soccer great Pelé before routing Toulouse 6-1 to rise to third place, while Lens failed to keep pace with league leader Paris Saint-Germain after drawing 0-0 at Nice. The draw left second-place Lens seven points behind PSG, which won on Wednesday to remain unbeaten. Lens hosts PSG on Sunday. Marseille’s home win moved it four points behind Lens but two ahead of Rennes in third, which earns a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds. Rennes lost 3-1 at Reims. Marseille fans observed a moment’s applause Pelé, who died Thursday. Pelé face was shown on a giant screen at Stade Velodrome. Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet had tears in his eyes as he joined in the applause.

