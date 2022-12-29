Michigan graduate assistant a trailblazer for female coaches

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mimi Bolden-Morris of Michigan is believed to be the first female graduate assistant football coach at a Power Five school since the late 1980s. Bolden-Morris will be on the sideline Saturday when the second-ranked Wolverines play No. 3 TCU at the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football semfinal. The 23-year-old Bolden-Morris played basketball at Boston College and Georgetown. She reached out to college football programs across the country to inquire about potential opportunities. She works with the tight ends at Michigan.

