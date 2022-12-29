Nebraska’s balanced attack downs Iowa 66-50
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 14 points and each Nebraska starter scored in double figures and the Cornhuskers ran away from Iowa early and went on to a 66-50 win. C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points, Sam Griesel 12 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker each scored 10 for Nebraska which snapped a three-game losing streak. Kris Murray, in his first return to the lineup since missing four games due to injury, scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Iowa.