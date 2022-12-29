No. 18 Arizona women beat ASU 84-66 in Pac-12 opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Esmery Martinez finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 18 Arizona to an 84-66 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 Conference opener. Martinez sank 9 of 14 shots from the floor to help the Wildcats (11-1) shoot 55.4% overall. It was her fourth double-double of the season. Shaina Pellington added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Cate Reese finished with 13 points, while Jade Loville scored 12. Tyi Skinner made 10 of 21 shots with five 3-pointers, scoring 26 for the Sun Devils (7-5). Treasure Hunt pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds. Meg Newman had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds off the bench. Martinez, Loville and Lauren Fields scored baskets in a game-opening 6-0 run and the Wildcats never trailed.

