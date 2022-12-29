No. 5 Notre Dame moves to 11-1, holds off Miami 66-63

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 5 Notre Dame rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off Miami 66-63 on Thursday night. Sonia Citron scored 13, Olivia Miles added 12 and Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish. Notre Dame has won five straight. Destiny Harden had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Miami. Haley Cavinder also scored 12 and Lashae Dwyer added 10 for the Hurricanes.

