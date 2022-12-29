Nobody disputes Pelé’s greatness but goal count fuels debate

Nobody disputes Pelé ’s greatness but the exact number of goals he scored in his career will forever remain a motive for debate. Pelé often said one of the reasons he should be considered the greatest player of all-time was because of his feat of scoring more than 1,000 goals. But many dispute his count because he included goals scored in friendlies or matches against semi-professional or even amateur teams.

