CINCINNATI — Landers Nolley II scored 23 points as Cincinnati beat Tulane 88-77 in an American Athletic Conference opener. Nolley was 7-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, for the Bearcats (10-4). Mika Adams-Woods scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field, adding six assists. Viktor Lakhin had 13 points. Kevin Cross finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Green Wave (7-5).

