Northwestern wins 5th straight, 63-58 over Brown

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Chase Audige scored 24 points, Boo Buie added 15 points and Northwestern beat Brown 63-58 for its fifth straight victory. Audige and Buie combined for 23 of Northwestern’s 33 second-half points. But Audige and Buie both struggled from the field, going 12 of 33, and Northwestern shot just 34.5% (20 of 58). The Wildcats went 19 of 21 from the stripe, with 12 straight makes from Audige and Buie, to stay in front for the final 16 minutes. Northwestern is off to its best start to a season since the 2016-17 team opened 12-2 before losing to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Northwestern defense continued to dominate opponents after entering ranked seventh nationally by holding teams to an average of 55.5 points per game.

