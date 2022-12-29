Rosen, Binnington spark Blues to 3-1 win over Blackhawks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen scored unassisted and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks. St. Louis is 9-0-2 the last 11 games against the Blackhawks, the longest point streak against Chicago in franchise history. St. Louis has outscored the Blackhawks 38-18. The Blues have also won five straight against Chicago. The Blackhawks have won just two games since last facing the Blues in November. Chicago is 1-10-0 its last 11 games and 2-17-1 in its last 20 games. Josh Leivo and Brendon Saad also scored for St. Louis. Patrick Kane scored for Chicago.

