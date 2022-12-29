NEW YORK — Led by Javier Esquerra Trelles’ 13 points, the Wagner Seahawks defeated the Long Island Sharks 69-61 on Thursday. The Seahawks are now 8-4 with the win and the Sharks dropped to 2-11.

