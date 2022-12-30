Browns star Garrett respects decision to bench him 3 plays

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett says his failure to communicate with the team led to coach Kevin Stefanski benching him for the start of last week’s game against New Orleans. Garrett says he respects Stefanski’s decision and vows not to let it happen again. Garrett was kept off the field for the first three plays on Dec. 24 for what Stefanski called a “team thing.” Garrett had missed two practices with an unspecified illness. Garrett said he didn’t “communicate well enough” with the Browns during his absence.

