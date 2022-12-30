Enmanuel, college player with 1 arm, becomes an inspiration

Hansel Enmanuel became an internet sensation with videos showing the one-armed basketball star dunking with ease in high school. It helped him earn a spot on the Northwestern State team. Basketball wasn’t always this effortless for Enmanuel. Just months after the accident where he lost his left arm inches below the shoulder at age 6, he started the sport. He struggled and fell a lot because he lacked balance. Years later, he’s settling into his first year of college and has endorsement deals with adidas and Gatorade.

