Hawks’ McMillan says he has no plans to retire midseason

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he has no plans to retire in the middle of the season, brushing back a report citing unnamed sources. The Athletic reported Friday that McMillan is considering retirement before the season ends, but McMillan says that’s not true. The 58-year-old McMillan said he had no immediate reaction to the report. He is in the middle of his third season with the Hawks, who are 17-18 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. At the of the season, McMillan says he will do as he always does and evaluate whether he wants to continue coaching.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.