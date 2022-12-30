Late field goal puts Pitt over No. 18 UCLA 37-35 in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ben Sauls booted five field goals, including a 47-yarder with seconds to play, to lift Pitt to a 37-35 win over No. 18 UCLA in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl. The Panthers, playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers. UCLA scored what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard run by T.J. Harden with 34 seconds remaining. That capped a drive that started at the UCLA 25-yard line with less than two minutes left. Pitt drove down the field, using two spikes to stop the clock and kicked a field goal for the win.

