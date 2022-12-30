Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe

MADRID (AP) — Arguments over who was the greatest player in the history of men’s soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé. The claim is that he wasn’t tested on the European stage against some of the best clubs in the world unlike other top players. But Pelé did get to face some of the finest European opposition despite playing most of his career at Brazilian club Santos. Santos globe-trotted in the 1950s, 60s and 70s to showcase its biggest star and Pelé got to measure up against teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Benfica. Pelé also won three World Cups against European opposition.

