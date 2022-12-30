Rafael Nadal loses in three sets to Norrie at United Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal has ended an up-and-down 2022 with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss to Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the United Cup mixed teams tournament. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open to take his career Grand Slam singles total to a leading 22. But foot, rib and abdomen injuries meant he played only four events after Wimbledon in July. Norrie’s win gave Britain a 1-0 lead over Spain with a women’s singles match to follow. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek gave Poland an early lead over Kazakhstan when she beat Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3 at Brisbane.

