Spencer hits milestone as Rutgers beats Coppin State 90-57

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 17 points to top 1,000 for his career and Rutgers rolled to a 90-57 victory over Coppin State. Spencer, who transferred to the Scarlet Knights (9-4) after scoring 848 points in three years at Loyola (Md.), hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range and added seven assists and four rebounds. He came into the game needing three points to reach the scoring milestone. Clifford Omoruyi had 18 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season for Rutgers. Paul Mulcahy added 13 points and Antwone Woolfolk scored 10 off the bench. Caleb McConnell totaled nine points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Rutgers held Coppin State’s prolific scorer Sam Sessoms to 12 points. He came into the game averaging 22.9 points per game for the Eagles (5-12).

