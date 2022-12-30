Tulane’s Pratt, Spears last game together in Cotton vs. USC

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt and running back Tyjae Spears weren’t going to miss the Green Wave’s most significant bowl game in more than eight decades. Pratt drew interest from Power Five schools, but has already said he’s staying at Tulane for his senior season. Rising NFL prospect Spears says he never considered opting out of Monday’s game against Southern California before he goes to the Senior Bowl. Spears says the Cotton Bowl is the opportunity of a lifetime for the 11-2 Green Wave, the American Athletic Conference champions a year after going 2-10.

