Twins Taylor, Tyler Rogers relish chance pitch in same ‘pen

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Taylor and Tyler Rogers are determined to help San Francisco’s bullpen return to one of the best in baseball. The twins will be pitching for the Giants and playing together for the first time at age 32. They insist they’re not pranksters but Tyler Rogers came on to Taylor’s introductory video call and posed as someone else to ask a question. Taylor, the lefty, will be pitching alongside Tyler, the righty, after Taylor Rogers signed a $33 million, three-year contract this week.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.