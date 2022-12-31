49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes 2nd operation on ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second operation on his injured right ankle but is still expected to recover by the start of the offseason program. The Niners said Lance needed the additional surgery to remove hardware placed in the ankle in the original operation in September. The hardware was located near a tendon in Lance’s ankle and was causing irritation. After consulting with doctors, the decision was made to remove the hardware. The 49ers said Lance will continue his rehab and is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of organized team activities in the spring.

