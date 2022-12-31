Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve. Colorado plays Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history.