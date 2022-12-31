Iowa State knocks off No. 12 Baylor, 77-62 in Big 12 opener

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combined for 41 points as Iowa State toppled No. 12 Baylor 77-62 in a Big 12 opener Saturday. Kalscheur finished with 23 points, including a 3-pointer to give the Cyclones a commanding 69-54 lead with 5:22 left to play. Grill added 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds while making four assists. Adam Flagler led Baylor with 20 points, with 18 coming in the first half.

