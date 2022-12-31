COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Led by Jarod Lucas’ 28 points, the Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Air Force Falcons 75-69 on Saturday. The Wolf Pack improved to 12-3 with the victory and the Falcons fell to 9-6.

