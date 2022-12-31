NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ rolls with new broadcast crew

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Cris Collinsworth, NBC’s top analyst since 2009, remained in his role while Mike Tirico took over play-by-play after Al Michaels left. Melissa Stark became sideline reporter after Michele Tafoya moved on. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals, the broadcast is averaging 19.8 million viewers, a 2% increase over last season. The season already had four games flexed, which tied 2018 for the most before the final week.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.