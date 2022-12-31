No. 22 New Mexico fends off Wyoming 76-75

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points, including the game-winning free throws with 17 seconds remaining, to lead No. 22 New Mexico to a 76-75 victory over Wyoming on Saturday. The Lobos remain one of only two unbeaten teams nationally at 14-0. USC transfer Ethan Anderson finished with 17 points on 7 for 10 shooting to lead the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado added 15 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out. Noah Reynolds, Wyoming’s leading scorer, had eight early points but left the game after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head.

