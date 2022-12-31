No. 6 Texas holds off Oklahoma 70-69 in Big 12 opener
By TONY SELLARS
Associated Press
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Carr hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute as No. 6 Texas escaped Oklahoma with a 70-69 victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams. It was the Longhorns’ fourth straight win on the Sooners’ home court. Oklahoma led for most of the second half behind 22 points from Grant Sherfield. In the final 30 seconds, OU freshman Milos Uzan’s 3-point attempt bounced off the back of the rim and the Longhorns hit six straight free throws down the stretch to seal the victory. It was the sixth win in a row for Texas.