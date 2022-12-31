Syracuse overcomes Boston College 79-65 after slow start

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard scored 24 points, Benny Williams had a double-double, and Syracuse overcame a slow start to defeat Boston College 79-65. Syracuse trailed by seven points with about 13 minutes remaining in the first half but Girardi, who had 13 first-half points, hit three 3-pointers to lead the Orange to a 36-27 halftime lead. The Orange fell behind halfway through the second half but outscored the Eagles by 15 points over the final 10 minutes. Williams scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Orange and Judah Mintz had 18 points to go with seven assists. Makai Ashton-Langford had 14 points for Boston College.

