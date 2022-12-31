Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil’s Gremio

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Uruguay striker Luis Suárez is joining Gremio. The Brazilian club announced the move on Saturday. The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal. Gremio returned to Brazil’s Serie A after one year in the second division. Suárez played for Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in his career. The Uruguayan confirmed the deal.

