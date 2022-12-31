Vegas overcomes Forsberg’s hat trick, beats Nashville in OT
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nic Hague scored on a shot on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left in overtime, helping the Vegas Golden Knights overcome a hat trick by Filip Forsberg in a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators. Three players had a multiple-point game for the Knights. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, Keegan Kolesar a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone added three assists. Forsberg’s three goals give him 501 career points. He is the third Nashville player to reach at least 500.